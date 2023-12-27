Dubai is set to implement a new strategy that will boost the media sector’s economic contribution and attract more talent to the industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has approved the strategy and action plan for Dubai Media, formerly known as Dubai Media Incorporated, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The strategy aims to double the media sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP, establish the city as a major global media hub, as well as attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs).

It also seeks to enhance intellectual property in local media, nurture media competencies and talent, and hopes to see more UAE nationals working in the media industry.

“The strategy seeks to advance the Council’s objective to foster greater creativity in the sector and broaden strategic partnerships to bolster Dubai’s position as a hub for talent in the industry,” the statement said.

The new strategy for Dubai Media includes legislative aspects to keep pace with the changes shaping the industry, according to Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council.

The strategy also covers the comprehensive review of all the content produced by Dubai Media and the development of e-games.

“The Dubai Media Council is actively working to accelerate the implementation of the new Dubai Media strategy,” Al Marri added.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

