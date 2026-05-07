du, a leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), an Abu Dhabi-based producer of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes, to deploy cutting-edge Industrial AI Vision technology across manufacturing operations in the UAE.

The collaboration was showcased at Make it in the Emirates 2026, where du Tech is a strategic partner of the Intelligence Hub, a premium, invitation-only technology showcase positioned along the event's VIP route.

The partnership centres on the co-developed Industrial AI Vision Platform, an advanced solution designed to enable more intelligent and automated manufacturing operations. The platform enables AI-based quality inspection, enhanced traceability, and optimised decision-making across manufacturing operations. Key capabilities include real-time dashboards, visual analytics, AI-driven insights, and operational monitoring across fleet, logistics, and infrastructure functions. The showcase will feature an interactive offline demonstration using synthetic, non-confidential data, allowing attendees to explore the platform's capabilities in improving operational visibility across the manufacturing value chain.

Jasim Alawadi, chief information and communication technology officer (CICTO) at du, said: "du’s partnership with AGPC represents our commitment to driving the UAE's industrial evolution through technology that delivers tangible outcomes. We are reimagining how manufacturing operates in service of the UAE's vision for economic diversification and technological sovereignty. Combining our expertise in digital infrastructure and AI deployment with Al Gharbia's deep understanding of manufacturing excellence, we aim to create solutions that will define the future of intelligent industry in our region."

Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of AGPC, said: "Our collaboration with du Tech is an investment in the technologies that will shape tomorrow's manufacturing landscape. The Industrial AI Vision Platform enables us to achieve new standards in quality inspection and traceability while optimising our operations in ways that were previously difficult to achieve at scale. Together, we are demonstrating that UAE-based partnerships can lead the world in industrial innovation."

du Tech showcased the platform's capabilities to senior government officials, international delegations, and C-suite industry leaders. Attendees experienced an interactive demonstration illustrating how the Industrial AI Vision Platform empowers manufacturers to achieve unprecedented levels of operational intelligence and automation.

Through the deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure and locally developed solutions, the collaboration supports the UAE's manufacturing transformation agenda while establishing new benchmarks for operational excellence in the manufacturing sector.

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