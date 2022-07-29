PARIS — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, emphasized that the discussions that he held with President Emmanuel Macron of France confirmed their common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between two friendly countries in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Crown Prince made these remarks in a cable of thanks to Macron upon his departure from Paris at the end of the two-day official visit. The two leaders held extensive talks at Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday evening.



“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your friendly country, to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality received by me and the accompanying delegation,” the Crown Prince said in the cable.



Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman noted that his talks with Macron also underscored the willingness of the two countries to work to continue coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and President Macron so as to realize the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as to enhance security and stability in the region,” the Crown Prince said while wishing the French leader good health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity for France and its people.

