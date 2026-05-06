Chapman Freeborn, the global air charter specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, has completed a time-critical cargo charter, transporting oversized oilfield equipment from China to Saudi Arabia.

The shipment was arranged for a client in the oil and gas sector that needed to urgently replenish operational stock, as ongoing global shipping delays and airfreight backlogs began to impact operations.

The cargo included industrial pumps, precision spare parts, and oversized units measuring up to 8 metres in length.

In total, 90 tonnes were transported using main-deck capacity on a Boeing 747 freighter, selected for its ability to handle heavy and outsized cargo.

Getting the cargo to departure was not entirely straightforward.

Due to fuelling constraints at the original airport, the shipment first had to be moved inland to an alternative location.

Chapman Freeborn’s team in China arranged overnight trucking and handled the full freight forwarding process to keep everything on track.

From there, the operation remained tight. Limited aircraft availability, routing restrictions, and slot coordination at destination all added pressure to the timeline.

The team worked closely across locations to manage each stage and keep the flight aligned with schedule.

The cargo arrived as planned, allowing for immediate onward transport and helping the client avoid disruption to ongoing operations.

“This was a highly time-sensitive operation with several moving parts across locations,” said Ronny Samaey, Cargo Charter Manager at Chapman Freeborn. “From arranging overnight trucking in China to managing routing constraints and final slot approvals in Saudi Arabia, the teams worked around the clock to keep everything on schedule.”

“Capacity remains tight in the current market, and projects like this require close coordination and flexibility at every stage,” added Gerhard Coetzee, Vice President Cargo – IMEA at Chapman Freeborn. “It’s a strong example of how our global network and local expertise come together to deliver when timelines are critical.”

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