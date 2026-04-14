Muscat --- On behalf of the Government of Sultanate of Oman, representedby the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced the newissue of Government Development Bonds. The size of the new issue is RO 80million (with a green shoe option not exceeding RO 20 million), with a maturityperiod of 5 years and will carry a coupon rate of 4.2% p.a.

Theissue will be open for subscription from 15 to 20 April, 2026 while the auctionwill be held on Tuesday, 21 April 2026. The issue date will be on Thursday 23 April,2026. Interest on the new bonds will be paid semiannually on 23 April and 23 October, every year until maturity date on 23 April 2031.

Noteworthy,the 83rd Government Development Bonds issue is offered to all investors,residents and non-residents (irrespective of their nationality). Investors mayapply for these Bonds through the competitive bidding process only and maysubmit bids through commercial licensed banks operating in the Sultanate ofOman during the subscription period.

Furthermore,investors with applications of RO One million and above may submit their bidsdirectly to CBO, at their own discretion, after getting them endorsed fromtheir banks.

Notably,the Bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the Government ofSultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. The Bonds can beused as collateral to obtain loans from any local commercial licensed banks andcan also be traded at prevailing market rates through Muscat Stock Exchange(MSX). The details of the Bonds allotted will be recorded in the registermaintained by Muscat Clearing & Depositary Company (MCD).

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