SAO PAULO: Brazilian meat processor BRF is launching its first line of chilled chicken products produced in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, aiming to get a 10% share of this market in 18 months.

The launch marks yet another push by BRF to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, reducing dependence on export sales to the kingdom by increasing domestic supplies in a key market for the company.

Demand for chilled chicken in Saudi Arabia in 2024 was more than 300,000 metric tons, the statement said. BRF estimates Saudi Arabia's chilled chicken market to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% per year through 2030, citing data from market researcher Mordor Intelligence.

BRF, whose flagship Sadia brand is a market leader in 14 countries of the Middle East, operates a factory in the Saudi town of Dammam and is building another in Jeddah to process meat products.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)