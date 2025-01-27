Bahrain Chamber will remain a major supporter of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to press ahead with the economic momentum in Bahrain, the chamber said in a statement.

As a representative of the private sector, the chamber will never renounce its role in helping SMEs expand their operations, boost their competitiveness at local, regional and global markets, and increase their contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP), it affirmed.

“These companies constitute the core of the national economy and a pillar of sustainable development,” it said, vowing to continue efforts to provide an ideal environment for them to grow.

“We will continue to launch quality initiatives, provide consultative and logistic support and open new prospects for them to expand and thrive,” it affirmed.

“Because they play a significant role in the national economy, the SMEs’ second conference submitted 65 recommendations to the government to focus Tamkeen’s programme on supporting small and micro enterprises to ensure their stability and development,” the chamber asserted.

It valued the proposal to amend certain provisions of decree-law (27) of 2015 on supporting Bahraini companies, stressing its unflinching support to the private sector.

It also expressed its categorical rejection of any increase in fees which could inflict an extra burden on commercial firms.

“We are keen on promoting a resilient and sustainable work environment capable of driving economic growth and protecting the interests of the business community,” the chamber said.

