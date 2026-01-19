Expo City Dubai has appointed leading contractors Arco Group and Al Futtaim Contracting to oversee the MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) works, landscaping and interiors at its prime luxury residential development - Al Waha Residences.

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of the mega global event, is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress.

An innovation-driven, people-centric community, its prime location places it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33).

With the project spread across two districts at Expo City, Arco Group has been selected to oversee Al Waha at Mobility District, while Al Futtaim Contracting will be responsible for Al Waha at Opportunity District.

Comprising more than 500 one- and two-bedroom apartments and duplex lofts spread across 42 buildings, Al Waha intelligently remodels legacy infrastructure from Expo 2020 to create contemporary homes. Designed with sustainability and innovation in mind, the properties are shaded by the distinctive ‘Al Waha’ canopies and located within walking distance of the city’s central amenities.

Announcing the contract award, Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: "Al Waha is a key residential project in our mission to build the city of the future, embodying Expo City Dubai’s vision of sustainable and community-driven living."

"We are delighted to have two trusted contractors on board to help propel this vision forward, delivering the highest standards of quality and execution for our future residents," he stated.

Expo City boasts diverse residential portfolio, which includes Expo Valley – a community of villas and townhouses – as well as a range of apartments across Expo Valley Views and Mangrove, Sky and Sidr Residences.

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness.

The new centre of Dubai’s future, Expo City is located mid-way between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and the Dubai Exhibition Centre. It is a core hub in the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, powering the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

