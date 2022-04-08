Cairo: Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit has welcomed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s decision to form a Presidential Leadership Council and delegate all powers to the council according to the constitution and the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, as well as delegating all the president’s duties to the council.



Aboul Gheit, in a statement today, stressed support to the new leadership council, which embodies the Yemeni legitimacy, expressing hope for this council to lead the country towards realizing peace.



The secretary general also called on all Yemeni parties to preserve the current truce, as a first step to engage in serious negotiations to end the suffering of the Yemeni people, restore stability and security in the country, and ensure that Yemen does not pose any threat to its neighboring countries.