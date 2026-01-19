SALALAH: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) said that the construction of the Al Mughsayl road and bridge in the Wilayat of Salalah is ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in September.

The project complements the Raysut-Al Mughsayl Road project. Designed to high-quality specifications, it ensures uninterrupted traffic flow even during heavy rains. The project is also important for the tourism industry due to its proximity to numerous tourist sites in Dhofar Governorate.

The overall cost of the project exceeds RO 9 million and it includes the construction of a 630-metre-long concrete bridge supported by 20 pillars and two 13-metre-high side piers. The bridge has six decorative arches ranging in height between 35.9 metres and 45.9 metres. Additionally, parking areas are being constructed on both sides of the road, along with a footbridge and an underpass to facilitate access to other tourist sites.

The MoTCIT said that the project complements efforts aimed to enhance the efficiency of the road network in Dhofar Governorate and improve connectivity between Salalah and the western wilayats of the Dhofar Governorate. With a height of 13 metres, Al Mughsayl bridge is able to withstand severe weather conditions.

Al Mughsayl Road and Bridge project will improve traffic flow from Salalah to the wilayats of Rakhyout and Dhalkout in western Dhofar Governorate. It will also serve as a route to the border crossing with the Republic of Yemen as well as boost tourism due to its proximity to the Marneef Cave, Al Mughsayl fountains and Al Mughsayl waterfront.

