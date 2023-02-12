The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and chat-based platforms such as Chat GPT is poised to disrupt the Bahraini labour market in the next five years, according to tech expert and businessman Yaqoob Al-Awadhi.

Al-Awadhi predicts that these technologies will control 20% of jobs in the market, requiring prompt action from the private sector, government, and educational organisations to assess the impact of AI on the labour market and economy.

Al-Awadhi emphasises the need for organisations to form task forces to address the challenges posed by AI and Chat GPT, and to develop appropriate policies for education, training, and employment.

Necessary elements

He notes that Bahrain has all the necessary elements for the localisation and development of cutting-edge AI technologies, including a strong ICT infrastructure, highly skilled human talent, and supportive national initiatives.

As the Founder & CEO of NGN International, Al-Awadhi highlights the intense competition among global tech corporations to lead in the development of AI systems, with companies such as Microsoft and Google investing heavily in this space.

He notes that this competition is likely to result in further innovation and progress in the field of AI, ultimately shaping the future of the labour market in Bahrain and beyond.

In conclusion, the integration of AI and Chat GPT is expected to have a profound impact on the Bahraini labour market in the coming years. It is crucial for organisations to understand the potential implications of these technologies and to take proactive measures to adapt and capitalise on their capabilities. By doing so, Bahrain can ensure a smooth transition to a more technologically advanced and innovative labour market.--

