ADNOC announced today at the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’ in Abu Dhabi, a strategic agreement with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) through its Nafis programme to create an additional 5,000 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector by 2027.

The agreement will unlock skilled jobs for UAE talent in the private sector, in ADNOC’s supply chain, and equip them to succeed in their careers through several programs and incentives that will enhance their skills and competitiveness.

ADNOC and Nafis are building on the achievements of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme which has created 5,000 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector since it was launched in 2018.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said, “Nurturing and empowering talent is a top priority for ADNOC and we are very pleased to once again partner with Nafis to create an additional 5,000 skilled jobs for UAE Nationals in advanced sectors such as nanotechnology, manufacturing and machine learning. Today, thousands of UAE Nationals are playing key roles across ADNOC’s supply chain and helping to ensure we remain a reliable supplier of lower-carbon energy to the world. As we decarbonise and future-proof our business, ADNOC will continue to empower local talent to build successful careers and contribute to the UAE’s economic development and prosperity.”

ADNOC continues to collaborate with its suppliers and partners to promote initiatives to nurture local talent. The company has hosted six private sector career weeks in the past year to match local talent with employment opportunities in its registered partners and suppliers the private sector.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said, "The agreement with ADNOC to create 5,000 jobs for Emirati talent by 2027 in the private sector companies operating with ADNOC through the In-Country Value Programme is a continuation of the constructive partnership with ADNOC, which has quickly borne fruit since the signing of the first MoU last year, and the pace of job creation for Emiratis within ADNOC’s supply chain companies in the private sector has accelerated significantly, reaching 5,000 jobs, in a remarkable achievement. The agreement will also strengthen cooperation frameworks in order to achieve the strategic goals of increasing the rate of Emiratisation in the private sector and empowering our local talent in the labor market. Through the agreement, ADNOC will provide training opportunities for 1,000 graduates in private companies operating in ADNOC's supply chain through Nafis’s Apprentice Programme."

Al Mazrouei pointed out his confidence that such cooperation will provide Emiratis with a sustainable opportunity to achieve prosperity and excellence in their career path.

At the Make it in the Emirates forum, a panel session titled ‘Emirati Empowerment in the Private Sector’ was held to discuss how the UAE is empowering local talent and how they can capitalise on opportunities in the private sector.

The panel session featured Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support Directorate and Arafat Al Yafei - Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau in Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development It was attended by over 800 young UAE Nationals as well as representatives from ADNOC’s contractors and companies in the private sector.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC.

The forum is bringing together some of the largest industrial companies to explore local manufacturing and investment opportunities in the UAE.