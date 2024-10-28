After the successful launch of Adhara Star & Electra, Acube Developments, a leading player in the UAE real estate sector, has announced the launch of Acube Industries, an interior design and manufacturing facility, located in the northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Acube Industries boasts a remarkable turnaround time of producing an exceptional monthly output capacity of 1,500 to 2,000 doors/250 complete kitchens/ and fully furnishing up to 50 one-bedroom apartments, said the company in a statement.

The facility's extensive product line includes doors/wardrobes/kitchens/dressing tables/TV cabinets/vanities as well as ledges/sofas, beds/curtains, and more, it stated.

With this strategic move, Acube Industries is targeting an annual revenue of AED25 million while reinforcing its backward integration strategy, said a top official.

"We are excited to launch Acube Industries in the UAE. This facility not only enhances our capabilities but also opens the door for other developers in the region to benefit from our services," remarked Ramjee Iyer, the Chairman and Managing Director of Acube Developments.

Acube Industries can produce 200 complete sofa sets, comprising a 3-seater/2-seater/single-seater. and coffee table, at accelerated production rates, enabling developers to achieve significant time and cost savings for furnishing entire projects.

"With the latest advancements in specialised machinery and technology, we guarantee precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness, ultimately providing immense value to the UAE’s real estate market," he noted.

Acube Industries features some of the best-advanced capabilities in machinery and technology in the UAE. The facility includes a planner for solid wood planks up to 120 cm wide with spiral blades, a veneer cutting machine for lengths up to 420 cm, and a veneer splicing machine forthicknesses up to 3 mm and 100 cm panels, he added.

According to Iyer, the facility has leading-edge machinery including the hot wood press which applies 120 tons of pressure and heats to 90 degrees Celsius.

"The six-head moulder produces 30 cm wide door frames in one pass, while a 120 cm wide multi-blade ripsaw cuts 36 mm thick MDF or plywood for Vor U grooves. A heavy-duty double-sided spiral blade planner planes planks up to 60 cm wide in one pass, supported by two rotary compressors generating 12 bar pressure at 50 kW each. There are very few machines like ours in the GCC," he added.

Acube Industries, said Iyer, features contemporary interior design and machinery, prioritising eco-friendly practices and reducing waste in its production processes significantly.

The newly launched unit utilises a dust collector with a total power of 55 kW, featuring an 80 cm suction duct and an airflow capacity of 42,000 m³/hour. This advanced dust collection system effectively captures wood dust and particles, significantly reducing pollution and promoting a healthier work environment, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).