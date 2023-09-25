Paradigm 3D has established a 20 million UAE dirham ($5.45 million) 3D-printing facility in Dubai, which will be the first certified Middle East facility to print aviation flight parts.

The 10,750-square-foot factory in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, equipped with industrial 3D printers from Stratasys, will initially have a production capacity of 2,000 parts per year, expected to grow to 20,000 per year over the next decade.

The factory will produce aircraft interior components for seating, lavatories, electronic cooling ducts, environment control system ducting, wire guides, filter boxes, micro vanes, gaskets, component connectors, air intake manifolds and more.

Aircraft and cabin interior product manufacturers such as Boeing, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, Airbus, Diehl Aviation, and Safran Seats use additive manufacturing systems from Stratasys.

“What makes Paradigm 3D’s facility unique is that it is the only 3D printing service provider in the Middle East that will be certified to produce 3D-printed parts for private and commercial aircraft,” said Stratasys EMEA President Andreas Langfeld.

“Having this capability in Dubai will reduce the lead time for replacement parts by weeks, possibly even months, helping airlines keep their planes in operation more predictably,” he said.

The facility will reduce operational costs, particularly around logistics, and the environmental impact associated with the transportation of these spare parts, Langfeld added.

Paradigm 3D has partnered with Stratasys’ Dubai partner - The Design to Manufacturing Company (theD2Mco) - and Latvia-based certified aerospace production company AM Craft, which holds an EASA production organisation approval.

Mohamed Juma, co-founder and owner of Paradigm 3D, said the company intends to expand into parallel sectors, such as oil & gas and other industrial applications.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

