A sum of OMR900 million has been allocated for development projects in Oman.

The percentage allocation is distributed as follows: 9.6 percent for the commodity production sector, 13.5 percent for services, 32.7 percent for social segments, 33.9 percent for infrastructure, and 10.3 percent for other sectors. The estimated amount will be paid during the year as per the actual work in progress for the projects.

