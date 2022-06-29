Kuwait - A recent statistic issued by the labor market system, which is based on cooperation between the Central Administration of Statistics and the General Authority for Manpower, revealed an increase in the total number of workers entering the country in the first three months of 2022, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The statistics, a copy of which has been obtained by the daily, showed that the total number of workers who entered the country in the first three months of this year was approximately 22,000 workers 88.9% of them domestic workers, specifically 19,532 of 6 nationalities — India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Benin and the Sudan.

The sources stated that new domestic workers from India make the highest number with a total of 11,591, followed by the Filipinos with 5,631, while the number of other nationalities did not exceed hundreds. The statistic showed a continuous decrease in employment in some nationalities topped by Nepal, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

Despite the increase in the total number of workers, the data contained in the statistics includes a continued decline in the number of workers under Article 18 by 50% among the top 9 countries exporting labor to Kuwait; the number of Indians decreased by 1,967 workers, followed by Egyptians by 1,415, then Filipinos and Bangladeshis.

The number of Nepalese achieved a remarkable increase at the beginning of 2022, as their numbers rose to 2,447 workers, in addition to 354 Jordanians and 121 Syrians, and 4,697 Kuwaitis entered the labor market in the same period. Among those living the labor market the Iranians with topped the list while the Lebanese topped the list for new workers into Kuwait.

