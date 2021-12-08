Cairo - The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council (CFEC) plans to raise Egypt's exports of chemical industries to $6.5 billion in 2023, compared to $5.2 billion in 2020, the council's Chairperson, Khaled Abou El Makarem, announced.

El-Makarem remarked that the council is setting a strategic plan to increase the country's exports of chemical industries, as part of the government's objective to raise exports of various commodities to $100 billion.

The council's chairperson called for applying a subsidy scheme for the shipping industry, under which exporters obtain a 10% subsidy if the value-added ratio reaches about 80% and a 7% subsidy upon a 70%-60% value-added ratio.

Source: Mubasher

