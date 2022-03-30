Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met on Monday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The meeting comes within the framework of the strategic relations between the two countries to build on their continuous communication at all levels in order to advance cooperation in various fields, said Ahmed Hafez — the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed various issues related to bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them, most notably cooperation in the field of energy in light of their interest in maximising cooperation in natural gas and electricity linkage and following-up on the activation of bilateral and trilateral memoranda of understanding in cooperation with Cyprus in this regard.

They also emphasised the importance of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as a framework for multilateral energy cooperation.

Furthermore, the two ministers discussed ways to develop economic cooperation, increase trade and investment, and activate the various sectoral cooperation tracks between the two countries.

The talks also touched on a number of regional and international issues in light of the current international scene, where Shoukry and Dendias expressed their appreciation for the continuous political consultations between the two countries to coordinate positions on issues of common concern.

