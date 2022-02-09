This announcement was made during the launch of the World Bank's 'Egypt Economic Monitor, December 2021: The Far-Reaching Impact of Government Digitalization' report.

The report referred that Egypt's economic growth rate is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 5.5% during fiscal year 2021/2022. and exports of goods and services would continue recovering.

El-Mashat said that the country signed $1.4 billion development financing agreements with the World Bank in 2021 to support the comprehensive health insurance system, develop railways, and combat the repercussions of climate change.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, said that 120 government services have been launched on the Digital Egypt Platform as part of Egypt's plan to accelerate digital transformation.