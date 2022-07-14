MAPUTO - The World Bank has approved a grant of $300 million to Mozambique as part of efforts to help revitalise the southern African nation's economy, the multilateral lender said in a statement.

"This operation supports the country's recovery from COVID-19 and structural reforms to foster sustained growth, while providing much-needed financing to alleviate recent fiscal constraints," Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, the bank's Mozambique director, said in the statement.

The grant comes after the International Monetary Fund approved a $456 million programme in May, which was Mozambique's first since the IMF suspended support six years ago in the wake of a high-profile debt scandal.

The World Bank money will be used to support budgetary institutions, improve transparency and the business environment, and address Mozambique's commitments on climate change.

