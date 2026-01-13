The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) is undertaking an official mission to Côte d’Ivoire, led by OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, to further strengthen strategic cooperation with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and advance joint efforts to support sustainable development across Africa.

A highlight of the visit was the AfDB–OPEC Fund Partnership Day at AfDB headquarters, which brought together senior leadership from both institutions to reinforce collaboration and align development priorities.

During the visit, President Alkhalifa and AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah held bilateral discussions and signed an amendment to the existing Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening the framework for cooperation across public and private sector operations, co-financing and knowledge exchange.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “Africa remains central to the OPEC Fund’s mission. Our partnership with the AfDB continues to evolve into a more strategic and impact-driven collaboration, focused on accelerating delivery and supporting country-led development priorities. By working more closely together, we can scale solutions and deliver stronger results for people and communities across the continent.”

The OPEC Fund and the AfDB have partnered for nearly five decades, supporting some 120 projects across energy, transport, agriculture, water, health, education and financial sectors with US$1.5 billion in co-financing.