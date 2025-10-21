The Federal Government has inaugurated a nationwide revenue recovery exercise aimed at identifying and recovering unremitted funds across key sectors of the economy, as part of efforts to strengthen fiscal governance and boost inflows into the Federation Account.

Under the new initiative, more than 50 consultants have been engaged to carry out the assignment within a six-month period.

The programme is being jointly coordinated by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the RMAFC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the Commission’s Chairman, Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, said the move underscores the government’s determination to enhance transparency and ensure that all revenues due to the Federation are fully accounted for and remitted.

“This exercise is not a routine administrative action but a deliberate, result-oriented innovation designed to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure every recoverable naira due to the Federation is transparently remitted,” Shehu stated.

He explained that engaging consultants was a strategic measure to plug leakages, improve accountability, and boost the fiscal capacity of the three tiers of government.

The initiative, he added, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen Nigeria’s public finance framework.

“With the full support of Mr. President, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, and the Executive Chairman of FIRS, this initiative was conceived to identify and recover unremitted revenues across sectors of the economy,” he said.

Representing the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, at the event, the Coordinating Director, Shettima Tamadi, commended RMAFC’s leadership for taking proactive steps to enhance Nigeria’s fiscal position.

“Nigeria has a huge revenue gap, but with stronger collaboration between agencies and partners, we can bridge that gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth,” Tamadi said.

Also speaking, RMAFC Secretary, Mr. Joseph Nwaeze Okechukwu, urged the consultants to execute their assignments diligently and ensure all recoverable revenues are returned to the Federation Account within the stipulated timeframe.

He noted that the recovered funds would support government’s national development priorities.

Delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the consultants, Mr. Temitayo Ojeleke, described the engagement as a “national call to duty,” pledging professionalism and transparency in carrying out the task.

“We accept this assignment as partners in Nigeria’s economic renewal, ready to deliver results that will strengthen the nation’s revenue base,” Ojeleke said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

