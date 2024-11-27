The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced plans to shut down all polytechnics nationwide on Monday, December 2, 2024, citing the Federal Government’s failure to address critical demands aimed at resolving systemic challenges in the sector.

This disclosure came from Abubakar J. Abdullah, Chairman of ASUP’s Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter, during a news briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna. According to Abdullah, the union had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on October 6, 2024, outlining critical demands aimed at addressing systemic challenges plaguing polytechnics. However, the government has yet to take action.

Highlighting the union’s demands, Abdullah emphasized the need for the swift release of the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention fund, the immediate implementation of the approved 25/35% salary review for all public polytechnics, and the payment of accrued arrears. He also called for the resolution of the long-standing arrears of CONTISS-15 migration for lower cadres, the release of outstanding promotion arrears, improved funding for polytechnics, and the settlement of unpaid allowances.

“Regrettably, as we passed the deadline of this ultimatum, we are yet to see the necessary actions from the Federal Government to address these pressing demands. The silence and inaction have left us with no option but to consider the possibility of a total shutdown of our institutions, scheduled for December 2nd, 2024, should our concerns remain unaddressed,” Abdullah stated.

He affirmed that the survival and quality of Nigeria’s educational system depend on the government’s responsiveness. “We believe that a strong education sector is vital for the future of the nation and cannot afford to compromise on these issues any longer,” he added.

Abdullah urged the Federal Government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union and take decisive steps to resolve the ongoing challenges to avoid the impending strike.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

