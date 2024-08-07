As the #EndBadGovernance protests enter day 6, the Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, the organising body of the protests in Osun state on Tuesday announced to its members to put the exercise on hold as a result of the global Osun Osogbo festival scheduled for Thursday and the possibility of hoodlums disguising as tourists that, may want to unleash attacks on peaceful protesters amidst other security concerns.

The group spokesperson, Comrade Ajala Adetunji who made the announcement at a press conference in Osogbo posited that, “While we salute the courage of peaceful protesters, we urge concerned citizens to remain resolute on our demands and continue to ventilate the same while planning for the next stage of the struggle should incase the demands are not meant.

“Furthermore, we reviewed the security situation vis-a- vis the Osun Osogbo festival presently ongoing at Osogbo.

“The Coalition will remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that our demands are met while we call on all participants and supporters to stay united and await further updates on the progress of our engagement with the government.

“We thank the people of Osun State and all Nigerians for their unwavering support and commitments to the cause of justice and good governance. Let us continue to advocate for a better Nigeria with peace and dignity.

“Since the inception of this peaceful protest, we have made our demands clear, seeking immediate action from our leaders to address the pressing issues affecting the citizens of our beloved state and country.

“We acknowledge the recent address by the President of Nigeria; however, we express our profound disappointment as the President speech failed to address any of our specific demands.

“Despite this setback today, we successfully presented our demands to the Governor of Osun State through the deputy governor and secretary to the state government who told us that the governor will forward our demands to the federal executive Council.”

Meanwhile, during their peaceful protests round Osogbo and the state secretariat, the deputy governor of the state, Kola Adewus appreciated the Osun youths for being peaceful throughout the protest and assured them of tabling their demands to the Federal Government at the next National Economic Council meeting.

He said, “You are not fighting for yourself but the entire people of the state. We all know what is happening in the country and we commend your efforts in making your protests peaceful throughout the demonstrations.

“We’ve received your request, and I want to promise you that the Governor will present it at the next national economic council meeting.”

