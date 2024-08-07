Kano State Government has further relaxed curfew imposed aftermath of the wanton destruction of properties that occured from hunger nationwide protests from 6 am – 6 pm.

This would be till further notice pending when the security situation improves.

However, the state Commissioner of Police Salma Dogo announced this on Tuesday after the State Security Council meeting presided over by Gov Abba Yusuf in government house.

According to him”the curfew was adjusted to restore normalcy in the state.”

It be recalled earlier after the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protest, after some days the state government then relaxed the time from 8 am – 2 pm.

The state Commissioner of the police however disclosed that Gov. Abba Yusuf of the state after intensive deliberations with members of the state security meeting decided to review the curfew from 6 am to 6 pm.

He calls on residents to cooperate with security personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis as peace is gradually restored in the state.

He explained that the security agencies would be visible in the metropolis to ensure law and order in the state.

Dogo urged the residents in the state to return to their various homes by 6 pm, assuring them that the curfew would be reviewed “as the security situation improves”.

The Governor also appealed to the residents in the state to continue to pray for peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

