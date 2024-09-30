Despite warnings from the Federal Government and the Nigerian Police Force, organisers of the October 1 protest against hardship in the country have vowed to proceed with the planned demonstration.

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and activist leading the protest, confirmed on his social media platform on Monday that the nationwide protest will hold peacefully across the country, with the main event taking place at Eagles Square Abuja.

According to Sowore, the protests are a response to the widespread devastation, hunger, insecurity, and hardship inflicted on Nigerians by the current government. He cited the recent increase in petrol prices, devaluation of the naira, and rising market prices as justification for the demonstration.

“The protests will hold across all parts of Nigeria because the scale of the devastation, hunger, insecurity, and hardship that this government has unleashed on Nigerians is national,” Sowore stated.

Sowore emphasised that the protests will be peaceful, contrary to government fears.

“We will not be deterred by threats or violence. Our only weapon is truth, and no amount of force will prevent us from speaking truth to power.”

The activist also highlighted the takeover of communities by bandits and devastating floods in cities across Nigeria.

“Under these circumstances, can anyone be surprised that Nigerians want to voice their displeasure with this government’s failure to address the issues affecting them?” he asked.

Sowore assured that thousands will participate in the peaceful protest, stressing that the government cannot silence the voices of the Nigerian people.

The Federal Government and Nigerian Police Force have warned against the protest, citing concerns about public safety and potential disruptions.

However, Sowore remains resolute, stating, “We are fully prepared. Our organizers are on the ground and will not be going into hiding. These are revolutionary times; Nigerians will hit the streets en masse starting from 7 am on October 1.”

The October 1 protest is expected to be one of the largest demonstrations against the current government’s policies.

