The United States is accusing Kenya of exposing its exporters to delays and higher clearing costs after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) shifted inspection of US-origin products to destination checks from February 9, 2026.

Washington, through the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), says the policy alters established compliance procedures and is likely to increase clearance times, documentation requirements and port-related costs. It adds that the abrupt rollout raises concerns under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The US says Kenya implemented the change without notifying the WTO, the global trade body overseeing international commerce.“This change alters established compliance procedures for US exporters and is likely to increase clearance times, documentation requirements, and port-related costs. The change was not notified to the World Trade Organisation,” the US said in an FAS report under the Department of Agriculture.“The immediate shift from pre-shipment inspection to destination inspection changes compliance planning for US exporters. Exporters now face a higher risk of port delays, additional documentation checks, added sampling and testing, and higher transaction costs at the ports of entry,” the report dated March 3, 2026 said.

Regulatory disputeBut Kebs told The EastAfrican the changes were communicated to the WTO and that inspection fees remain regulated.“In line with global best practices, Kenya has formally notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of these changes, in accordance with the relevant WTO requirements on transparency and trade facilitation,” Kebs said in an emailed response.“We wish to clarify that inspection fees remain legally regulated. Under Legal Notice No. 78, Destination Inspection attracts a fee of 0.6 percent of the invoice value or customs value, ensuring transparency, predictability, and fairness in the application of charges.”Kebs said the shift supports job creation and economic growth by retaining revenue previously paid to foreign inspection firms.“By conducting inspections locally, the country retains revenue that previously went to foreign inspection companies, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals. This contributes to strengthening local technical capacity and stimulating broader economic activity,” the agency said.“Kebs remains committed to ensuring that all imports meet the required standards to protect consumers, support fair trade, and promote industrial growth. The transition to Destination Inspection is a strategic step that reinforces Kenya’s sovereignty in quality assurance while supporting national economic priorities.”Trade impactUS-Kenya goods trade totalled $1.8 billion in 2025, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

US exports to Kenya rose from $219.5 million in 2024 to $990.8 million in 2025, while imports from Kenya increased from $121.8 million to $858.9 million. The US trade surplus widened from $97.7 million to $131.9 million.

Kebs has set inspection fees at 0.6 percent of customs value, subject to a minimum of $300 and a maximum of $3,500.

Exporters must now provide laboratory test reports, certification permits and technical records from recognised bodies, including ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited laboratories.

They are also required to submit documents, including the commercial invoice, import declaration form, packing list, bill of lading or airway bill, and free sale certificate, in advance through the Kenya Trade Network Agency (Kentrade) single window system.

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