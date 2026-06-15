WWF Zimbabwe convened the National Stakeholder Engagement Meeting on Fostering Environmentally and Socially Responsible Mining and officially launched the WWF Zimbabwe Strategic Plan (2026–2030) at Bronte Hotel in Harare.

The event brought together the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, the representative of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Mr. Washington Zhakata (Chief Director, Environment, Climate and Wildlife), representatives of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society organisations, academia, community representatives, the media, and other distinguished guests.

The meeting marked the official start of the implementation phase of the project: “Fostering Environmentally and Socially Responsible, Decarbonized, Inclusive and Transformative Value Chains for Energy Transition Minerals in the SADC Region,” while also setting the tone for WWF Zimbabwe’s new strategic direction under the theme “Together Possible.”

Addressing delegates, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, emphasized Zimbabwe’s commitment to responsible mineral development:

“Zimbabwe will not pursue growth at any cost. Our mineral wealth must translate into tangible national development, community benefit, and long-term environmental sustainability.”

He further stressed the importance of accountability across the mining sector:

“Environmental Impact Assessments are not a formality they are a requirement. Mine rehabilitation and closure obligations will be enforced without exception.”

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Mr. Washington Zhakata, Chief Director, Environment, Climate and Wildlife, highlighted the need to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship:

“Sustainable development is not about avoiding difficult choices, it is about managing them in the national interest, transparently and responsibly.”

He also challenged stakeholders to focus on implementation and measurable results:

“The real measure of this strategy will not be what we say today, but what is visible on the ground by 2030.”

WWF Zimbabwe Country Coordinator, Mr. Itai Chibaya, underscored the urgency of ensuring that mineral development benefits both people and nature:

“We cannot mine our way into development if we mine our ecosystems out of existence.”

He highlighted the importance of partnerships, inclusion, and collective action:

“The decisions we make in the coming years will determine whether Zimbabwe becomes a model for responsible mineral development or not.”

Launching WWF Zimbabwe’s Strategic Plan (2026–2030), Mr. Chibaya reaffirmed WWF’s commitment to landscape restoration, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihoods, and inclusive governance under the theme ‘Together Possible.’

The engagement reinforced a shared vision where economic development, responsible mining, environmental protection, and community wellbeing go hand in hand. Stakeholders committed to strengthening partnerships, promoting sustainable mining practices, restoring degraded landscapes, and ensuring communities, women, and youth are active participants in shaping Zimbabwe’s development future.

Together, it is possible.

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