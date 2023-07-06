The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), in collaboration with Solomon and Carston Engineering Company Limited, is currently holding a five-day workshop on skills development in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to empower youths in Lagos State.

The training workshop, which began on Monday in Badagry, Lagos West senatorial district, Lagos State, will end tomorrow.

Participants at the training workshop are receiving tutelage on information systems, software and data, relevance of ICT in business and industry, home education and training, entertainment and the arts, science, engineering, and global positioning system, types of computers, characteristics of computers, computer memory and its types, word processing, spreadsheets, database software, presentation graphics software, communication software, computer networks, types local area, internet and many more.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, chairman of Solomon and Carston Engineering Company Ltd, Mr Tokunbo Ayekoti, thanked the senator who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the ninth National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, and NAQS for the partnership they have been having over the years.

Ayekoti defined Information and Communication Technology (ICTs) as a broader term for Information Technology (IT), which refers to all communication technologies, including the internet, wireless networks, cell phones, computers, software, middleware, video-conferencing, social networking and other media applications and services.

He highlighted the importance of ICT as a tool for reducing unemployment in the society, adding that the technological revolution has profoundly changed many aspects of everyday life, facilitating communication, socialisation and the development of relationships at distances.

He stated further that “In today’s world ICT is a potentially more powerful force of socialisation than home or school. With the help of ICT, health systems seek to advance in preventive medicine and patient education, providing considerable economic savings and health benefits.

“ICT and intelligent living environments can also play an increasingly important role in caring for the elderly in the home, helping older people cope with daily activities, increasing their independence.”

Comptroller-General, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Vincent Isegbe, who was represented on the occasion, thanked Senator Solomon Olamilekan and the training consultant for organising the workshop and advised the participants to be focused, listen attentively, make meaningful contributions during the workshop and ultimately make judicious use of the knowledge acquired to create employment for themselves.

A total of 60 participants and other stakeholders in youth and skills development participated in the workshop.

