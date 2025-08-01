In a bold move to address falling digital engagement and branch visibility, one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has partnered with Location Bank, a MarTech pioneer, to turn a reputational challenge into a digital triumph. The result? A measurable boost in brand credibility, customer engagement, and revenue return.

The challenge: A silent reputation crisis

Despite strong national brand awareness, the bank struggled at the local level. Over 150 of its branches had low or no review activity, poor Google Business Profile (GBP) data, and negative sentiment dominating online feedback. As a result, local SEO performance lagged and so did customer trust and branch footfall.

Key risks identified:



- Over 150 locations with minimal or no reviews



- Higher 1-star review ratio damaging public perception



- Incomplete or outdated GBP listings hurting local search visibility



- Loss of traffic in non-branded search terms like “Bank near me”



- Competitors consistently outranking the bank on digital maps and search

To address these challenges, the bank partnered with Location Bank to launch a comprehensive Reputation and Visibility Optimisation Program, implementing a three-pronged strategy focused on review generation and management, Google Business Profile optimisation, and local SEO enhancements.

To Learn more click here.

About Location Bank:

Location Bank is Southern Africa’s leading MarTech platform for centralised location data management and digital optimisation. Trusted by top-tier brands, Location Bank helps businesses enhance discoverability, engagement, and conversion across every digital touchpoint.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).