Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday inaugurated the first innovation hub in Nigeria’s universities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Similar hubs will also be launched later in six other universities across the country’s geopolitical zones, including the University of Uyo, Michael Okpara University, Benue State University, Ahmadu Bello University, Nasarawa State University, and the University of Maiduguri.

The event, which drew the attention of many students and researchers, also had several top government officials in attendance, including the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad; the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono; the Lagos Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake; as well as the UNDP Country Representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah, among others.

Branded “UniPods,” the initiative represents Nigeria’s most ambitious effort to transform public universities into a national innovation infrastructure system, linking talent, research, industry, and financing into a single platform for jobs and socio-economic advancement.

The project is co-funded by the Nigerian government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), tailoring each of the hubs to their economic endowments to address Nigeria’s challenges and beyond.

Speaking at the Lagos event, Vice President Shettima, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, underscored the importance of the UniPod initiative, saying it is a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning the nation’s university education.

According to him, universities are meant to bridge the gap between formal education and labour market outcomes in order to achieve accelerated economic growth and development.

“That is why the initiative is not merely an infrastructure intervention but a deliberate shift in how we think about universities, not just as centres of instruction, but as engines of enterprise, innovation, and national development,” Shettima said.

He emphasised that the goal is to build strong digital foundations and innovation systems that transform ideas into measurable economic output.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, expressed delight at the establishment of the innovation hub, noting that the initiative would spark innovation not only in Nigeria but across Africa and translate into tangible homegrown solutions that drive development on the continent.

She said the initiative represents the beginning of a transformative endeavour that will shape the future of scholarship and drive national progress, especially in Nigeria.

Ogunsola noted that artificial intelligence augments human capabilities, accelerates scientific discovery, and helps solve complex global challenges.

“That is why this hub stands as UNILAG’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the transformative power of AI for the betterment of humanity,” she said.

According to her, for those in academia, the AI Innovation Hub will substantially serve as a “crucible for interdisciplinary research, fostering collaboration across diverse fields.

“This is because,” she explained, “AI gives us the capacity to unlock new avenues of inquiry and empower our scholars to push the boundaries of knowledge.

“It will also equip our students with the critical skills and forward-thinking mindset necessary to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world and serve as potential for development.”

The Vice-Chancellor further explained that “AI applications are boundless as it can equally cultivate a generation of leaders who can drive technological advancement, economic competitiveness, and address critical societal needs.”

Ogunsola, however, called on stakeholders to join hands with the government to ensure meaningful investment in university education.

On her part, the UNDP Nigeria Representative, Elsie Attafuah, also emphasised the potential impact the hub would have on university education in Nigeria and the broader economy.

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