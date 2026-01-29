PHOTO
LOME - Senegal plans to raise 4.132 trillion CFA francs ($7.54 billion) on the West Africa domestic market, Public Debt Director Alioune Diouf said during a panel on Wednesday.
Senegal plans to raise 4.132 trillion CFA francs ($7.54 billion) on the West Africa domestic market
