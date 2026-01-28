PHOTO
ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast plans to raise 4.221 trillion CFA francs ($7.69 billion) on the West Africa regional market in 2026, budget ministry official Bosman Thierry Agnero said during a panel on Tuesday.
