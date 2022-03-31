Nigeria - With the remarkable growth in the size and number of merchant ships, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, says his administration is ready to work collaboratively with the Nigerian Navy to localise modernised training and capacity building aspect of hydrographic survey, for the benefit of the nation’s maritime economy.

He made this promise when he received the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Y. B. Wambai, along with senior officers of the Command, on a courtesy visit to the NPA’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The NPA MD expressed his management’s appreciation for the role played by the Command with respect to the “360 Degrees Security Exercise” that was recently carried out to remove all physical contraptions and unscrupulous human elements identified as security threats around the seaports in Lagos.

He informed the FOC that a repeat of the exercise is set to take place in the nearest future, adding that NPA would continue to work jointly with the Command in keeping the port access corridors safe from all types of threats.

Bello-Koko applauded the Nigerian Navy on the delivery and commissioning of “NNS LANA”, a modern purpose-built hydrographic research vessel, that would enable the Nigerian Navy perform missions such as oceanographic survey, hydrographic survey, search and rescue (SAR), fishery survey and patrol in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Nigeria. He also commended the Navy for quality manpower development in hydrographic survey for the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the new FOC, West described the courtesy visit to the NPA as customary and necessary to advance the strong bonds of partnership between the two institutions.

