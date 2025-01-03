The board member representing the Southeast zone in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, has dismissed insinuations that the Southeast zone is being neglected in road construction by the federal government.

According to Ugbala, the Enugu-Onitsha road is under construction, as well as the 9th Mile-Gboko-Makurdi road and other projects, with the zone also benefiting from the coastal road project of the Tinubu administration.

Ugbala made this statement in his hometown, Okoffia, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, while interacting with journalists.

He further noted that roads in the region have been receiving significant attention under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that many roads in the zone have been included in the 2025 budget.

“The nation is like a basket with food, and everyone is scrambling for more. Even if neglect had ever been the case before we came on board, I know that Southeast roads are now receiving good attention. We are benefiting from the coastal road and the ring road.

“These are things that have never happened to us before. The road from Enugu to Onitsha is under construction. The road from Gboko to Makurdi, connecting to the 9th Mile, is also under construction.

“So, I think the Southeast is no longer being neglected. All we need is patience with our President and, of course, the Minister for Works.

We are going to get the best from this administration. That is why we call on our people to continue their support,” he stated.

Ugbala, a former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), also advocated for a stronger maintenance culture for road projects to ensure their durability.

“We are aware that, as a nation, we need to work seriously on our maintenance culture. It’s not enough to build roads; the key is to maintain them.

When roads are not maintained, we lose everything we have invested.

“The President has given us a marching order to ensure all roads in the nation are attended to. Our approach is to act aggressively on this responsibility.

If you travel from Abakaliki to Enugu, you’ll see maintenance work by FEMA.

“You can also see maintenance on the road from Abakaliki to Afikpo. There are still eight critical areas that need urgent attention. Across Abia, Enugu, and parts of Anambra, all the Southeast states are receiving attention.

“This year, we aim to improve on what we’ve been doing. Many roads have been included in the budget. While our resources may not be sufficient to meet all demands, we are committed to transparency and ensuring value for money. It is not easy working with the contractors,” he said.

