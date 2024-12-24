Minister of Work, David Umahi, has said that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road’s contract would be reviewed to accommodate landmark features that will add value to the socio-economic potentials of the project.

The minister stated this while commenting on the progress and quality of work being done on highway project, during inspection at the weekend in Lagos.

Some of the new features to be accommodated, he disclosed included CCTV cameras to be powered by solar, security cabins, serviced lane, lay-bays, etc.

He described the road infrastructure as a “signature of excellence and innovation on road infrastructure development by the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“We’re going to plant trees. And of course, we are going to also have some lay-bay. We can decide every five kilometers we have a lay bay where we connect all our CCTV cameras. And then we have vehicles and the security within the cabin there, so that the response time will be like 10 minutes. I’m sure that you’ve witnessed what we did at Third Mainland Bridge. That’s what we intend to replicate in all our highways.

“And so the entire stretch of 750 kilometers to Calabar will be under CCTV, powered by solar. And then every five kilometers or 10 or 15, as we may agree, we will have portal cabin where we have security posts, no blocking of the roads, we have a viewing centre, and then you view the entire stretch left and right. We will agree on the number of kilometers, depending on the capacity of the cameras,” he said.

On the imperative of the contract review, he further stated the service lane was never envisaged and that CCTV camera was never envisaged.

“There was no single item of work, like we’re having in all the projects from the removal of topsoil, not to talk of the removal of debris,” he said.

He lauded the vision of President Tinubu in initiating legacy projects that would connect the critical economic corridors and boost transportation ecosystem in the six geo- political zones. He noted that the four Renewed Hope legacy projects and the inherited ongoing projects were on course and that milestone project execution was adopted to ensure a sense of equality among the six geo-political zones.

He said that some of the sections of the projects being executed nationwide, including the inherited ongoing projects, would be ready for commissioning by May 2025.

“Work is progressing on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. We have the Sokoto- Badagry Superhighway. Work is seriously in progress on the project. The first 120 km, work is going on Sokoto. It has been procured. And work is going on by Hitech, using concrete. And then, you have the Kebbi section, 250 km. Work is also going on there. And so, we believe strongly that we’ll be able to have about 20 km in both sections to commission by May 29th.

“In section one of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in South West, we are very sure that we’ll commission the first 20 km in section one and 10 km in section two,” Umahi said.

He commended the intervention of President Tinubu in the area of funding of the projects despite his interventions in other critical priority sectors of the economy.

“The President has given very serious attention to road infrastructure. Don’t forget that this Coastal Highway and, of course, the four Legacy Projects all have the train track incorporated.

“The construction of the train track for this section I is going to take off in 2025. So this is what we are doing. And we believe strongly that the President is going to give the nation of Nigeria the road infrastructure that they have been yearning for,” the minister said.

