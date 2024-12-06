The Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, has explained why Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has awarded a total of 621.465 kilometers of roads across the 21 local government areas of the state within less than three years in office.

He stated that the governor is undertaking these projects to achieve his Vision 2070, aimed at making Anambra a peaceful, secure, livable, and prosperous homeland for all Nigerian investors, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or regional affiliation.

Engr. Okoma provided the explanation during a press briefing at his office in Awka on Thursday, ahead of a three-day media tour of the ongoing road projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, out of the 621.465 kilometers of road projects awarded, 316 kilometers have already been completed and are in use.

“In our effort to make the state more livable, the government has awarded a total of 621.465 kilometers of road construction in the last two years and eight months. Of these, 316 kilometers of roads have already been completed, while others are nearing completion, with many more projects in the pipeline,” he said.

“We are also seriously working on the Government House, and in the next few weeks, it will become operational,” he added.

In addition to road construction, the commissioner noted that the government has also initiated and completed several legacy projects across the three senatorial districts. These include the Fun City in Awka and the ongoing construction of the Ekwulobia Flyover in Aguata Local Government Area.

He further highlighted that the government is developing a water park and amusement park in Awka to provide recreational spaces for the public, as the state capital currently lacks such facilities.

“We are taking Anambra State to greater heights, making it a place where every Anambra citizen will be proud to live and do business. Our goal is to reduce poverty in the coming years. By the end of this administration’s first tenure, the poverty level in the state will be lower, and our people abroad will begin to return home and engage in business,” he said.

Okoma emphasized that the vision of the Soludo-led administration is to transform Anambra State into a destination rather than a departure point, as has been the case in the past.

“What we are currently doing is laying the foundation for Vision 2070,” he stated.

The commissioner also commended the governor for embarking on these transformative projects without borrowing a dime.

