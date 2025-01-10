Anambra State Government through the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA ), has commenced the reconstruction of over one point seven-kilometer internal roads at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka.

Speaking to Journalists at the site of the project on Thursday, the Managing Director of ACTDA, Hon. Ossy Onuko, said that what they are doing is in continuation of the facelift and upliftment Governor Chukwuma Soludo is giving the teaching hospital.

According to him, the reconstruction of the internal roads was part of Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

He noted that the state government is also building a Traumatic health care center within the facility premises.

The ACTDA boss urged the people to continue to support the governor to enable him to actualise his 2070 vision for the state.

Earlier, during a courtesy call on the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Joe Akabuike extolled the sterling performance of Governor Soludo, as well as the innovative leadership style of Mr. Onuko, and appreciated the Governor for the transformation he is bringing to the hospital.

