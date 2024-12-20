Preparatory to the award of contract for the construction of three rural roads with a total of 74.96km in Four LGA of Gombe, the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has opened up the second phase bid for the projects.

The opening of the bid was publicly done on Friday at the office of the Agency as led by the Coordinator, Engineer Salisu Abdullahi in the presence of all the bidders and other officials.

Speaking during the bid opening, Salisu Abdullahi said the projects are aimed at improving rural livelihoods by providing good roads that connect agrarian communities to markets, towns, and cities.

The Coordinator said, “The affected roads are Sharfuri to Magaba Road in Funakaye Local Government, Kembu to Kidda to Panda Road in Akko Local Government, Daniya to Daban Fulani Road in Kwami Local Government, and Dukku to Zange Road in Dukku Local Government.”

He also said a screening committee will carefully study the submission of the 12 construction companies bidding for the three projects, assuring that successful bidders will emerge after the screening exercise.

The Coordinator assured the bidders of justice and transparency throughout the process just as he commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his commitment to improving rural infrastructure and through the provision of dividends of democracy to the citizens.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transportation, Engineer Maijama’a Kallamu, represented by the Director Administration and Finance, Abubakar Ibrahim Lamuwa, charged construction companies to uphold high standards in their work.

The Commissioner commended RAAMP for being transparent in the bidding process urging the bidding companies to maintain quality and deliver the road projects in good time.

Speaking on behalf of the bidding companies, Abdulmajid Muhammad of J.M & S Constructions Company appreciated the transparent and conducive bidding process, assuring that if selected, his company will deliver quality and timely projects.

