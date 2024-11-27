Airport Manager Mrs Ifesinachi Ezike is the Port Harcourt International Airport Manager in Rivers State. In this interview, she spoke on the efforts to reposition the airport to greater heights. Excerpts…

How is the Port Harcourt International Airport doing, your efforts to make it one of the safest airports in Africa?

Following the first Management Retreat of FAAN’s senior staff, where the Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku unveiled the focus on professionalism, efficiency, and excellence to realize the Transformation Agenda of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, we at Port Harcourt International Airport sprang into action by crafting a vision for the airport.

Without a vision, one can only grope in the dark. Our vision is to be a leader among sustainable and financially viable airports, ensuring quality service delivery, operational excellence, and economic growth. With funds provided by FAAN Management, we moved to enhance the airport’s facilities and equipment within the available resources. This includes effective grass management on both the landside and airside. The grass around the airfield is now meticulously maintained to meet the regulatory height requirements specified by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Both the domestic and international terminals have seen significant improvements in facilities and ambience, ensuring a pleasurable passenger experience.To achieve operational excellence and attract more international airlines, we have received maximum support from the Director of Airport Operations, Captain Mahmood Abdullahi, and the FAAN MD/CE for the airport’s certification.

The key component of aerodrome certification is the aerodrome manual, which covers agreed facilities, equipment, services, operational procedures, organization, and management of the aerodrome, including the safety management system, between NCAA and the airport. We have overcome that hurdle as the aerodrome manual, along with 10 other documents considered as manuals of operations, has been approved by NCAA. The certification of the airport under this administration has reached about 75% completion.

The FAAN MD has been very supportive, and with her continued assistance in closing the remaining 10 gaps out of the initial 68 open items, we will be issued the certificate. This achievement will be a source of pride for the entire aviation industry in Nigeria. It will attract more international airlines, as the certificate confirms that the aerodrome complies with standards and recommended practices specified in the relevant annexes to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and national regulations. It will also position Nigeria as a participant in the global aviation safety programme with a robust aerodrome surveillance system by the NCAA. As proof of our diligence and compliance, we were recently recognized with a plaque by the Airport Council International (ACI) for exceptional dedication to airport emergency management and resilience during the Gala Night at the 33rd Annual General Assembly of ACI Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa. We are very proud of our progress and hope to achieve even more.

What is FAAN doing to attract investment to the Airport?

To implement the strategic initiatives of FAAN Management to increase non-aeronautical income streams, we have embarked on aggressive marketing of the investment opportunities at the airport, and we are receiving positive responses, some of which are being processed at FAAN Headquarters. We are confident that the airport can be a hub of business activities and has all the assets to become Number One in Nigeria. We are truly excited for the future of Port Harcourt International Airport.

Tell us about your partnership with the Rivers State Government?

Some months ago, the FAAN MD/CE and several directors met with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to explore areas of collaboration and partnership in aviation-related business. That meeting is yielding positive results as we recently received three brand new tractors, which have significantly aided our grass management efforts. The Rivers State government is currently expanding the access road to the airport, and the project includes the installation of solar street lights. We are pleased to inform you that the project is nearing completion and will make life easier for passengers, staff, and all the communities around the airport.

