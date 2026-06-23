Dangote Petroleum Refinery imported approximately 1.46 billion litres of gasoline blendstock and other intermediate feedstocks between January and May 2026 to boost its petrol production, according to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The NMDPRA’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Statistics for May 2026 revealed that the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has continued to rely on imported intermediates despite access to both domestic and imported crude oil supplies.

Monthly imports stood at 658.31 million litres in January, 306.89 million litres in February, 102.35 million litres in March, 147.37 million litres in April, and 240.59 million litres in May. The May figure represented a 63.3 per cent jump from April, signalling increased feedstock purchases as refining activities intensified.

Gasoline blendstock comprises unfinished petroleum products such as reformate, alkylate, and naphtha, which are blended with other refinery streams and additives to produce finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. These intermediates help improve fuel quality, increase output volumes, and meet environmental specifications. They are not sold directly to consumers.

The refinery demonstrated strong operational performance in May, recording an average capacity utilisation rate of 101.25 per cent—exceeding its nameplate capacity. It produced an average of 44.7 million litres of PMS daily, supplying 41.5 million litres to the domestic market while holding closing stocks of 9.4 million litres.

In the same period, daily diesel production averaged 24.5 million litres, with 18.2 million litres supplied locally and 6.5 million litres exported. Aviation fuel output stood at 21.9 million litres per day, including 2.8 million litres for domestic use and 17.5 million litres exported.

The refinery processed 17.92 million barrels of crude oil in May — 15.84 million barrels from domestic sources and 2.08 million barrels imported. This fell short of the estimated 20.15 million barrels required for full-capacity operations over 31 days. Officials noted that imported blendstocks played a key role in sustaining output above nameplate levels.

While dependence on imported blendstocks eased in February and March amid improved crude supplies, imports rose again in April and May alongside peak production periods.

Nigeria’s state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna remained shut down as of May 2026, positioning Dangote Refinery as the country’s primary operational refining facility and largest supplier of locally refined petroleum products.

Professor of Energy at the University of Lagos, Dayo Ayoade, described the importation of gasoline blendstocks as a standard global refining practice. “It enables refineries to optimise operations, improve fuel quality, and maintain production flexibility, especially during periods of unstable crude supply,” he said.

However, Ayoade cautioned on the economic implications. “Importing feedstock means foreign exchange is leaving the country and exposes the refinery to international market risks.” He clarified that blendstocks are intermediate products, not finished petrol, and urged against misconceptions on the refinery’s operations.

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