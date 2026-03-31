The Nigerian equities market began the week on a subdued note, with the benchmark All-Share Index easing by 0.2 per cent to close at 200,484.44 points, as losses in key bellwether stocks dampened investor sentiment.

Sell-offs in Lafarge Africa Plc, which declined by 3.3 per cent, Zenith Bank Plc down 2.9 per cent, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc shedding 1.0 per cent, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc losing 2.8 per cent, were largely responsible for the downturn, reflecting profit-taking activities in recently appreciated counters.

Even with the day’s decline, the market has maintained a strong performance over a broader horizon, with Month-to-Date returns at 4.2 per cent and Year-to-Date gains at an impressive 29.1 per cent, underscoring sustained investor confidence in Nigerian equities.

Market breadth closed negative at 0.8x, as 32 stocks declined compared to 26 gainers, highlighting the dominance of bearish sentiment during the session. On the losers’ table, Secure Electronic Technology led with a 10.0 per cent drop, followed by May & Baker Nigeria Plc which fell by 9.4 per cent. On the flip side, Austin Laz & Company Plc advanced by 10.0 per cent to top the gainers’ list, while Trans-Nationwide Express Plc rose by 9.7 per cent.

Across sectors, performance was broadly negative, with the Insurance index leading the decline after dropping 1.4 per cent. The Banking index also fell by 0.8 per cent amid sustained pressure on tier-one lenders, while the Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods indices slipped by 0.5 per cent and a marginal 0.01 per cent, respectively. The Oil and Gas index provided the only relief, inching up by 0.1 per cent.

Trading activity showed a slight moderation in volume, which dipped by 0.4 per cent to 593.10 million units, although the value of trades remained firm at N25.62 billion across 60,102 deals, suggesting continued participation from institutional investors.

Market activity was led by Access Holdings Plc, which recorded the highest volume traded at 86.64 million shares, while First HoldCo Plc topped the value chart with transactions worth N4.26 billion.

Overall, the negative outing reflects a cautious start to the week, with investors locking in gains and repositioning portfolios, even as the broader market outlook remains positive.

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