NIGERIAN Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced a major extension of its daily trading hours, a move aimed at strengthening market liquidity and improving investor participation across Nigeria’s capital market.

Effective April 27, 2026, trading on the Exchange will begin at 9 a.m. and close later at 4 p.m. (WAT), replacing the previous schedule of 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The change, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, represents one of the most significant adjustments to NGX’s market structure in recent years.

Market operators say the extended window is expected to provide investors with greater flexibility, allowing more time to respond to economic developments and breaking financial news. Analysts also believe the longer hours will enhance price discovery and attract a wider range of participants, including international investors operating across different time zones.

The reform comes on the heels of Nigeria’s recent reclassification to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell, a development seen as a vote of confidence in the country’s financial markets. Together, these changes are expected to improve the Exchange’s global competitiveness and visibility.

According to NGX, the transition follows extensive consultations with market stakeholders to ensure operational readiness. NGX Regulation Limited will oversee the rollout, maintaining regulatory standards and ensuring a smooth shift to the new schedule.

The Exchange said the initiative reflects ongoing collaboration with regulators to modernise Nigeria’s capital markets, positioning NGX as a more accessible and efficient platform for capital formation.

With the extended hours, NGX aims to deepen liquidity, broaden investor access, and reinforce its role as a leading multi-asset exchange in Africa.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

