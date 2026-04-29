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NAIROBI - Kenya's economy grew 4.6% last year, little changed from 2024's 4.7% growth and below a finance ministry estimate, official data showed on Wednesday.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an annual economic survey that last year's growth was broad-based, with sectors like agriculture, construction, and mining and quarrying contributing to the expansion in economic activity.
The finance ministry projected in February that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.0% in 2025.
The statistics office on Wednesday forecast GDP growth of 4.9% in 2026, but it said Sub-Saharan Africa remained highly vulnerable to shocks caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
Kenya like many other African countries is heavily reliant on energy imports.
The Iran conflict has left it scrambling to stave off shortages of essential commodities like fuel, and the war's ripple effects are expected to spur inflationary pressures that could dampen Kenya's growth prospects.