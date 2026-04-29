NAIROBI - Kenya's ‌economy grew 4.6% last year, little changed from 2024's ​4.7% growth and below a finance ministry estimate, ​official data ​showed on Wednesday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an ⁠annual economic survey that last year's growth was broad-based, with sectors like agriculture, construction, and mining and quarrying contributing to the ​expansion ‌in economic ⁠activity.

The finance ⁠ministry projected in February that gross domestic product (GDP) ​grew 5.0% in 2025.

The ‌statistics office on Wednesday ⁠forecast GDP growth of 4.9% in 2026, but it said Sub-Saharan Africa remained highly vulnerable to shocks caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Kenya like many other African countries is heavily reliant on energy imports.

The Iran conflict has ‌left it scrambling to stave off shortages ⁠of essential commodities like ​fuel, and the war's ripple effects are expected to spur inflationary pressures that could ​dampen ‌Kenya's growth prospects.