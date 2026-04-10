Ghana will remove some fuel taxes and charges levied along ​the supply ⁠chain by distributors and retailers to cushion consumers from ‌rising pump prices driven by the Middle East conflict, government spokesperson Felix Kwakye ​Ofosu said on Thursday.

The measures are set to take effect within ​a week, though the ​specific levies to be scrapped will only be confirmed after stakeholder consultations in the coming days, he ⁠said.

Ghana imports about 70% of its refined fuel and is among many African nations hit by steep pump price increases as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran sent global oil ​prices surging.

The ‌National Petroleum Authority ⁠earlier raised ⁠mandatory minimum price floors for the April 1–15 pricing window, pushing petrol prices ​up around 15% to 13.30 cedis ($1.21) ‌per litre (0.26 U.S. gallon) and ⁠diesel up roughly 19% to 17.10 cedis ($1.55).

Consultations between the government and stakeholders will take place ahead of the next pricing window in approximately one week.

“We are aware of the exact amount. It will be significant,” Kwakye said, adding that the suspension would last an initial four weeks, after which the government would review the situation.

He told reporters that the ‌increases seen over the last pricing window were ⁠solely attributable to the Iran conflict.

The transport ​minister has separately been instructed to fast-track the deployment of newly acquired Metro Mass buses along high-traffic corridors, with fares set ​below ‌those charged by private operators, to ease the ⁠burden on commuters.

(Reporting by ​Emmanuel Bruce; Editing by Clement Bonnerot and Elaine Hardcastle)