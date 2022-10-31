Ahmed Al-Sobki — Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority — along with several other government officials and health representatives inspected the final preparations being made to provide medical insurance during the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh next month.

The tour included a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital to review the availability of an adequate stock of drugs, medical supplies, blood types and their derivatives, as well as the availability of medical teams of various specialties to serve the conference’s delegations.

The tour also included a remote diagnostic and medical communication unit in the hospital, which Al-Sobki stated will contribute to improving the quality of services and health care provided to the delegations participating in the conference as well as facilitating their access to medical service

He went on to say that, for the first time, smart robots specialised in nursing, sterilisation, infection control, transfer of analysis samples, and patient services will be introduced as part of the conference’s medical insurance readiness, emphasising the importance of maximising the use of modern technology and innovative solutions to ensure the best service and medical and treatment care for the participating delegations as well as to improve the quality and safety of the services and health care they receive.

Al-Sobki also emphasised the importance of training medical personnel in emergency and critical cases in collaboration with the World Health Organisation at the highest level, in addition to simulating all expected scenarios for medical evacuations when any emergency events or crises occur.

He further emphasised the importance of coordinating with the Egyptian Ambulance Authority in the concentrations of ambulances participating in the conference’s medical insurance, determining access routes to evacuation hospitals and ways to report any disease cases or emergency events.

He also confirmed the readiness of rapid deployment teams to intervene and provide assistance in the event of a major accident as well as the readiness of clinics.

Additionally, Al-Sobki asserted that there are medical facilities located in the near the delegations’ residences and are equipped with the highest level of medical equipment, emphasising the electronic linkage between all facilities and the Central Operations Room for Crisis and Emergency Management in a manner that ensures speedy case handling and immediate dealing with crises.

The tour also included a stop at Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital’s Central Operations Room for Crisis and Emergency Management, where Al-Sobky stated that the room was operating around the clock to identify any medical or logistical needs and provide them immediately.

Finally, he stated that the field hospital model — which will be used for the first time in Egypt — will provide medical insurance for conferences and important events and will operate around the clock while using clean and renewable solar energy in accordance with the goals of the climate conference, adding that it includes 24 beds, 20 internal beds, and four intensive care units, as well as an operating room equipped with all medical equipment.

