Egypt has exported 3.50 million tonnes of agricultural crops during the 1 January-11 June period this year, Al-Ahram Gate cited Al-Sayed Al-Quseir, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

The exports included citrus, potatoes, onions, grapes, tomatoes, strawberries, beans, garlic, and watermelon.

The majority of Egypt’s exports were citrus with a total of 1.48 million tonnes, followed by potatoes with 746,950 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the exports of onions, beans, and sweet potatoes amounted to 152,560 tonnes, 70,472 tonnes, and 38,635 tonnes, respectively.

Egypt exported 27,380 tonnes of grapes and 19,425 tonnes of strawberries. The exports of garlic stood at 17,296 tonnes, while the watermelon totalled 5,341 tonnes.

Source: Mubasher

