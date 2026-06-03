The rollout of electronic tax invoices (e-invoicing) across Africa, as the continent races to modernise tax administration and ramp up domestic resource mobilisation through enhanced visibility of transactions, has a champion in a Rwanda-registered.

Quantum Solutions Ltd has just bagged a deal with Lesotho Revenue Service as one of three suppliers of the newly launched e-invoicing system, Lekuka, styled as Kenya’s eTIMs and Rwanda’s e-invoicing.

Quantum is a boutique entity driving solutions around digital wallet platforms adoption, retail payment solutions as well as e-invoicing and the integration between business systems and those of revenue agencies.

Co-founder and chief technology officer Elvis Sedah, a Kenyan, has a passion for e-invoicing and integration with revenue authorities’ systems.

Sedah is a computer science graduate of Kenyatta University. He started his career as a software developer focused on integrating fintech digital wallets to core banking systems of commercial banks.

In 2014, while on assignment at a Kigali-based fintech which had been tasked with designing a product that would enable real-time tax collection by the Rwanda Revenue Authority, he mooted the idea of Quantum.

Today, Mr Sedah is leading the technical integration of revenue systems to facilitate taxpayers’ integration and compliance.

Lesotho’s rollout of mandatory e-invoicing comes against the backdrop of an increase in the projection of tax revenue collection for the financial year that started on April 1, with the approved budget estimates placing the 2026/27 tax revenue target at $681.06 million, up from $656.75 million in 2025/26, a 3.8 percent increase.

In the budget speech tabled on February 18, 2026, Lesotho’s Ministry of Finance indicated it would be leaning more towards digitally-led interventions to increase domestic resource mobilisation as the country’s external financing options came under strain, owing to the evolving geopolitical landscape, where donors pulled the plug on many programmes in Africa.“The focus will be on broadening the tax base and improving efficiency,” said Lesotho’s Finance minister Restelisitsoe Matlanyane, while tabling the budget in parliament.“To this end, the Tax Administration Amendment Bill, the Income Tax Amendment Bill and the Value Added Tax Amendment Bill will be tabled in the 2026/27 financial year. Efforts to simplify compliance supported by investments in digital tax systems, including electronic filing and payment platforms, will be deployed.”Quantum Solutions Ltd will be drawing on lessons from its work in the implementation of Rwanda’s e-invoicing system as it undertakes the rollout and integration of business systems with those of the Lesotho Revenue Service.

Rwanda Revenue Authority has since signed an agreement with the Directorate General of Taxes of Madagascar to help the Indian Ocean island-nation adopt e-invoicing for taxbase visibility and expansion.

“For Rwanda, we developed a solution that connects the revenue authority’s e-invoicing system, the Virual Sales Data Controller, to taxpayers’ certified e-invoicing systems. Essentially, we provided a solution that addresses the question of validation of invoices coming from the taxpayer. This entailed developing a cloud-based solution that complies with the Rwanda Revenue Authority’s technical requirements for issuing certified invoicing systems that can then be used by taxpayers and integrated into the government systems,” Mr Sedah said.

While e-invoicing is gaining traction across Africa, some teething challenges in implementation still create a barrier to adoption and ease of implementation.

Beyond the pushback that has been witnessed in markets like Kenya, where many have argued that the rollout should be staggered, infrastructural and systemic readiness stands out as a major problem facing the adoption of e-invoicing across Africa.“For some revenue authorities, the established e-invoicing infrastructure does not have the right integration technology to be extended to taxpayers for validation. Some taxpayers are usually unwilling to change their systems and integrate to new ones that facilitate invoice validation by revenue authorities,” Mr Sedah said.

Despite these challenges, the company is making inroads across the continent as many seek to mainstream e-invoicing in the modernisation of tax administration.“We are engaging Namibia’s Revenue Agency to implement a value added tax e-invoicing system that will interface with the authority’s integrated tax administration,” he said.

Mandatory e-invoicing is becoming common across Africa as governments seek to widen the tax net to reach the vast informal sectors that dominate countries’ economies.

Some jurisdictions have opted for a phased-out approach, with a case in point being Nigeria, where large taxpayers went live from January to March 2026 while small ones will be going live in July next year.

Others like Kenya opted for an immediate rollout covering all taxpayers, which saw the country’s Finance Act 2023 setting January 1, 2024 as the start date for mandatory issuing of e-invoices for tax purposes.

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