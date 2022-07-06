Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Tuesday Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Al Jaber, to discuss boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held in the presence of Mohamed Shaker, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Abbas Kamel, Head of the General Intelligence Service; and Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Director of the Executive Affairs Agency of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting dealt with discussions on enhancing joint cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in investment, information technology, energy, and communications, according presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady.

During the meeting, the president conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, welcoming the increase in Emirati investments in Egypt, in order to consolidate the strong brotherly relations between the two countries, and their advanced level at various levels.

He also expressed Egypt’s aspiration to support the Emirati investors in a manner that contributes to achieving the interests of the two countries and peoples, and exploring additional horizons for cooperation in all fields, especially in the sectors in which the two countries enjoy preferential advantages, in order to consolidate the strategic relations between the two countries.

Al Jaber conveyed to the Egyptian president the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, praising the attractive investment and commercial climate in Egypt in light of the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing, which provides various opportunities for Emirati and foreign investments in the Middle East and Africa.

He stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the frameworks of strategic cooperation between the two countries at various levels.