Riyadh – United International Holding Company (UIHC) is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 3 December.

United International Holding will float 7.50 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its issued share capital, under the symbol 4083, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively. The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing, until 6 December.

From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/—10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Last November, the company set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 132 per share after obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in June.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

